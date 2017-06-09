8 Haircut Ideas For Curly Girls That Are On-Trend For Summer 2017

We've all heard the saying "blondes have more fun," but we're here to argue that it's the curly-haired girls who actually have the best time. Sure, the frizz factor may make you want to scream in the middle of July, but there are tons of products to nip that humidity issue in the bud. We say, embrace your curls! In addition to these 10 hot Summer haircut trends, we're offering eight different curly style options to inspire you. From the "newfro" to a curly midi to Rapunzel-status waves, here are the new styles that three hairstyling pros are psyched about this Summer.