 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Haircut Ideas For Curly Girls That Are On-Trend For Summer 2017
Sephora
9 Summer Makeup Palettes You Can Get at Sephora — All Under $50
Beauty Trends
30 Tiny, Chic Wrist Tattoos That Are Better Than a Bracelet
Beauty Trends
Nipple Nail Art Is the Perkiest Way to Free the Frickin' Nipple
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
8 Haircut Ideas For Curly Girls That Are On-Trend For Summer 2017

We've all heard the saying "blondes have more fun," but we're here to argue that it's the curly-haired girls who actually have the best time. Sure, the frizz factor may make you want to scream in the middle of July, but there are tons of products to nip that humidity issue in the bud. We say, embrace your curls! In addition to these 10 hot Summer haircut trends, we're offering eight different curly style options to inspire you. From the "newfro" to a curly midi to Rapunzel-status waves, here are the new styles that three hairstyling pros are psyched about this Summer.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Summer HairSummer BeautySummerCurly HairHaircutsHair
Join The Conversation
Wedding
by Sarah Wasilak
Best Summer Dresses
Summer Fashion
The 45 Best Summer Dresses Will Make You Shout, "Where's My Credit Card?"
by Macy Cate Williams
Hand-Me-Down Etiquette For Baby and Kid Clothes and Gear
Kid Shopping
by Katharine Stahl
Gigi Hadid Haircut April Fools' Prank 2017
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid's April Fools' Prank Involves the Haircut You've Been Dying to Try
by Terry Carter
Stylish Father's Day Gifts
Father's Day
by Hannah Weil McKinley
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds