10 Beyond Moisturizing Hand Creams to Slather on This Fall

When it comes to choosing cold-weather skin care, there's so much to consider (and a lot that can go wrong). And we all know there's nothing like dry, cracked digits (and those hangnails!) to bring your manicure down.

To make things a bit easier, we've rounded up some of our top hand cream picks. From an even-more-moisturizing update to L'Occitane's bestseller to The Body Shop's answers to our pumpkin spice prayers, read on for 10 tubes that belong in your Fall rotation.

L'Occitane Bath & Body
Pamplemousse Rhubarbe Collection
$72
from L'Occitane
Buy Now See more L'Occitane Bath & Body
La Crème Main
$50
from chanel.com
Buy Now
L'Occitane Bath & Body
Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm
$36
from L'Occitane
Buy Now See more L'Occitane Bath & Body
Neutrogena
Norwegian Formula Hand Cream
$5.29
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Neutrogena Hand Treatments
Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream
$8
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
CeraVe
Therapeutic Hand Cream - 3 oz
$6.59
from Target
Buy Now See more CeraVe Hand Treatments
La Mer
The Hand Treatment
$90
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more La Mer Hand Treatments
Jergens
BB Body Cream Light - 7.5 oz
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Jergens Body Lotions & Creams
Avene
Cold Cream Concentrated Hand Cream
$15
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more Avene Hand Treatments
Fresh
Women's Seaberry Nourishing Hand Cream
$23
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Fresh Hand Treatments
Fresh
Women's Seaberry Restorative Body Cream Tube
$27
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Fresh Body Lotions & Creams
Bath and Body Works Amber & Argan Hand Cream
$4
from bathandbodyworks.com
Buy Now
