10 Holographic Polishes Made For Rainbow-Loving Manicure Junkies
10 Holographic Polishes Made For Rainbow-Loving Manicure Junkies

If you're a beauty gal, you know that the industry can feel a bit cult like at times. (Have you seen how wild women get over an Urban Decay launch?) But there's a group of junkies within the community who takes their obsession to the next level: lacqueristas. The dedication that nail-polish-lovers have to this passion is impressive. In particular, holosexuals — lovers of holographic formulas — seem to boast the greatest fanaticism of all.

After spying these videos of holographic nail powder applications, we can't blame them. Holographic polishes are made up of iridescent, prismatic pigments and powders, so when sunlight strikes a nail, it's as if rainbows are shooting out of the wearer's fingertips.

In case your local salon has yet to invest in some holo powders, we asked some holosexuals to share some of their favorite formulas. Read on, but be warned: these nail swatches are so hot, they're almost NSFW.

Color Club Nail Lacquer in Harp On It
$10
from livelovepolish.com
Buy Now
Julep Nail Color in Tali
$14
from julep.com
Buy Now
KBShimmer Nail Polish in Orchidding Me?
$9
from kbshimmer.com
Buy Now
Starrily Designer Nail Lacquer in Menchie the Cat
$14
from livelovepolish.com
Buy Now
ILNP Boutique Nail Lacquer in Interstellar
$10
from ilnp.com
Buy Now
FUN Lacquer in Black Holo Witch
$16
from livelovepolish.com
Buy Now
Picture Polish in Holo on Top!
$15
from livelovepolish.com
Buy Now
A-England Polish in Briar Rose
$12
from livelovepolish.com
Buy Now
Cirque Lacquer in Bejeweled
$13
from livelovepolish.com
Buy Now
Cupcake Polish in Re-Vamped
$13
from livelovepolish.com
Buy Now
