Yes, You CAN Wear Makeup: 12 Expert-Approved Picks For Acne-Prone Skin

When it comes to choosing makeup, it's not always one-formula-fits-all, especially when you're prone to blemishes. Whether you have chronic acne, break out at certain times of the month, or suffer from pesky lurkers, we asked makeup and skincare experts to share some of their favorite cosmetics for preventing and covering up (most at the same time) pimples once and for all.

Cover FX Mattifying Primer With Anti-Acne Treatment
Gressa Minimalist Corrective Serum Foundation
Kate Somerville EradiKate Mask
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Full Coverage Treatment Concealer
Hourglass Cosmetics Immaculate Liquid Powder Foundation
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty The Sensual Skin Fluid Foundation
Phace Bioactive Soothing Day Cream + Primer SPF 46
Luzern Force De Vie Pure Oxygen Micro-Gel
Milk Makeup Blur Liquid Matte Foundation
Oxygenetix Oxygenating Acne Control Foundation
RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer
Cover FX Blemish Treatment Concealer
