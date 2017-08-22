Best Makeup For Acne
Yes, You CAN Wear Makeup: 12 Expert-Approved Picks For Acne-Prone Skin
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Yes, You CAN Wear Makeup: 12 Expert-Approved Picks For Acne-Prone Skin
When it comes to choosing makeup, it's not always one-formula-fits-all, especially when you're prone to blemishes. Whether you have chronic acne, break out at certain times of the month, or suffer from pesky lurkers, we asked makeup and skincare experts to share some of their favorite cosmetics for preventing and covering up (most at the same time) pimples once and for all.
0previous images
-19more images