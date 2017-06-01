6/01/17 6/01/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Shopping Best Makeup With SPF Hybrid Makeup Is Genius, and You Can Own It All Now June 1, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. We all want things that serve double duty: shoes you can wear to work and out to dinner, bags that look luxurious while still being big enough to cram in a laptop, and makeup that not only blends but protects. A big trend on the rise in the beauty space is the explosion of hybrid makeup (that covers and has SPF). Whether you want a concealer to mask imperfections or a bronzer for that faux glow, we have eight products that are all packed with SPF. Shop Brands N.V. Perricone · Peter Thomas Roth · NARS · Tarte · bareMinerals · Milk Makeup · Smashbox · Sonia Kashuk Perricone MD No Blush Blush Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Give your cheeks a warm, rosy-pink finish with Perricone MD No Blush Blush Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($35). Just apply a few dots of product to the cheeks and blend. N.V. Perricone No Blush Blush Broad Spectrum Spf 30 - No Color $35 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more N.V. Perricone Face Blush Peter Thomas Roth Radiant Instant Mineral Brush-On Bronzer Sunscreen SPF 30 This Peter Thomas Roth Radiant Instant Mineral Brush-On Bronzer Sunscreen SPF 30 ($35) is ideal for on-the-go use. You can use it on your face and body, too. Peter Thomas Roth Radiant Instant Mineral Brush-On Bronzer Sunscreen SPF 30 $35 from Sephora Buy Now See more Peter Thomas Roth Brushes & Applicators Nars Radiance Primer SPF 35 Primer is a critical step in your routine because it helps create a smooth complexion while making your makeup last longer. For one packed with protection, try Nars Radiance Primer SPF 35 ($36). NARS Radiance Primer Spf35, 30ml - one size $36 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NARS Face Primer Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 The Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 ($39) is a full-coverage foundation that blends easily and dries matte. Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 $39 from Macy's Buy Now See more Tarte Clothes and Shoes bareMinerals 5-in-1 BB Advanced Performance Cream Eyeshadow Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Hybrid eye shadow? Yes. Try bareMinerals 5-in-1 BB Advanced Performance Cream Eyeshadow Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ($19), which smooths lines, protects the skin, and delivers long-wearing color. bareMinerals 5-in-1 BB Advanced Performance Cream Eyeshadow Broad Spectrum SPF 15 $19 from Macy's Buy Now See more bareMinerals Face Care Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30 Hydrate your skin with this lightweight Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30 ($42). There's a glass rollerball applicator that helps you achieve a flawless finish. Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30 $42 from Sephora Buy Now See more Milk Makeup Beauty Products Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream Eyes Broad Spectrum SPF 15 The Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream Eyes Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ($25) is a paraben-free concealer that comes in seven shades. Smashbox Camera Ready Bb Cream Eyes Broad Spectrum Spf 15 - Dark $25 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Smashbox Eye Makeup Sonia Kashuk Moisture Luxe Tinted Lip Balm The Sonia Kashuk Moisture Luxe Tinted Lip Balm ($9) is an antiaging lip balm enriched with vitamin E. Sonia Kashuk Moisture Luxe Tinted Lip Balm $8.99 from Target Buy Now See more Sonia Kashuk Lipstick Share this post Makeup TrendsSkin Care