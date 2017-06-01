 Skip Nav
Hybrid Makeup Is Genius, and You Can Own It All Now

Best Makeup With SPF

Hybrid Makeup Is Genius, and You Can Own It All Now

Hybrid Makeup Is Genius, and You Can Own It All Now

We all want things that serve double duty: shoes you can wear to work and out to dinner, bags that look luxurious while still being big enough to cram in a laptop, and makeup that not only blends but protects. A big trend on the rise in the beauty space is the explosion of hybrid makeup (that covers and has SPF). Whether you want a concealer to mask imperfections or a bronzer for that faux glow, we have eight products that are all packed with SPF.

