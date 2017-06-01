Hybrid Makeup Is Genius, and You Can Own It All Now

We all want things that serve double duty: shoes you can wear to work and out to dinner, bags that look luxurious while still being big enough to cram in a laptop, and makeup that not only blends but protects. A big trend on the rise in the beauty space is the explosion of hybrid makeup (that covers and has SPF). Whether you want a concealer to mask imperfections or a bronzer for that faux glow, we have eight products that are all packed with SPF.