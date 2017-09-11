 Skip Nav
12 Essential Nars Products You Should Absolutely Own

Even if you saw the compact without its logo, there's a good chance that you'd instantly recognize Nars Cosmetics' Orgasm blush. The iconic rubber packaging houses one of the most well-known, most flattering cheek colors of all time and is beloved by millions of people around the world. But if you're a true beauty-lover, you know that Nars is so much more than that one product.

Visionary photographer and makeup artist Francois Nars founded his eponymous line in 1994, distributing just 12 lipstick hues to Barneys New York. Now the range features everything from skin care and cosmetics to tools and candles and is coveted by Fashion Week makeup artists and real girls alike.

So, yes, you've tried Orgasm by now, but how many other Nars products have you tried? We've curated 12 of the brand's best (including nails, body care, and tools!) that you should test ASAP.

Nars Cosmetics Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl
$26
Buy Now
Nars Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer
$29
Buy Now
Nars Cosmetics Blush in Orgasm
$30
Buy Now
Nars Cosmetics Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl
Nars Cosmetics Bronzing Powder in Laguna
Nars Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer
Nars Cosmetics Nail Polish in Mash
Nars Cosmetics Lipstick in Schiap
Nars Cosmetics The Multiple in Copacabana
Nars Cosmetics Monoi Body Glow
Nars Cosmetics Lip Gloss in Turkish Delight
Nars Cosmetics Yachiyo Kabuki Brush
Nars Cosmetics Duo Eyeshadow in Kalahari
Nars Cosmetics Satin Lip Pencil in Rikugien
Nars Cosmetics Blush in Orgasm
