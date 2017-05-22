 Skip Nav
Our 18 Favorite Sheet Masks Will Leave You Saying, "I Woke Up Like This"

Kocostar Watermelon Slice Mask Sheet

Ever since I began using sheet masks a few times a week, my skin has changed for the better. Whether you're trying to combat dark circles, a dull complexion, oily skin, or dry patches, there's a sheet mask out there that will solve your problem. We rounded up the very best options in a variety of prices, so you're sure to find something worth a try. Take a look and unwind with one of these rejuvenating game changers.

1 Mizon Enjoy Vital-Up Time Firming Mask
Mizon Enjoy Vital-Up Time Firming Mask

The essence of fresh pomegranite in this firming sheet mask ($3) will leave your skin feeling energized and looking well rested.

2 SOO AE Hanbang Charcoal Flower Mask
SOO AE Hanbang Charcoal Flower Mask

This sheet mask ($6) is infused with binchotan charcoal, an anti-inflammatory that detoxifies skin while brightening your complexion.

3 Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask

The waterless formula of this dry sheet mask ($22) includes the brand's "five-skin solution" which is a beauty essential that hydrates, tightens, and brightens skin.

4 Miss Spa® Recover and Refine Oxygenating Bubble Mask
Miss Spa® Recover and Refine Oxygenating Bubble Mask

As soon as you put on this sheet mask ($4), tiny bubbles will start foaming on your face. The oxygenated bubbles will literally breathe life into dull skin. Prepare for a bit of a tingle.

5 Patchology Exfoliate Flash Masque® 5-Minute Facial Sheet
Patchology Exfoliate Flash Masque® 5-Minute Facial Sheet

This five-minute facial sheet ($8) dissolves dead skin cells, so it's great to use after you start peeling from a sunburn.

6 When Glamour Base Face Mask
When Glamour Base Face Mask

The serum in this sheet mask ($8) acts like a primer that smooths out your skin, so it's perfect to use right before applying your makeup.

7 Tony Moly TONYMOLY I'm Real Red Wine Mask Sheet
Tony Moly TONYMOLY I'm Real Red Wine Mask Sheet

Red wine is packed with antioxidants, and this mask sheet ($4) will reduce the appearance of enlarged pores while tightening your skin.

8 St. Tropez Self Tan Express Sheet Mask
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Sheet Mask

If you need a little glow, this sheet mask ($13) will gradually tan your face. The formula is mixed with moisturizer, so it will give you streak-free results.

9 SOO AE Hanbang Snail EGF Mask
SOO AE Hanbang Snail EGF Mask

Don't be afraid to use products with conentrated snail mucus, it evens out your skin tone and leaves your face feeling incredibly fresh. This Korean mask ($6) also included collagen which restores elasticity.

10 My Spa Life SpaLife Rejuvenating Cherry Facial Mask
My Spa Life SpaLife Rejuvenating Cherry Facial Mask

You'll be pleasantly surprised when you pull out this millennial pink-colored facial mask ($2). Cherry essence will fight aging while Vitamin A encourages healthy skin cell production.

11 Yes to Tomatoes Clear Skin Acne Fighting Sheet Mask
Yes to Tomatoes Clear Skin Acne Fighting Sheet Mask

If you want to zap zits fast, this sheet mask ($3) is our favorite. Salicylic acid will shrink pimples and prevent more from popping up.

12 Kocostar Watermelon Slice Mask Sheet
Kocostar Watermelon Slice Mask Sheet

This watermelon sheet mask ($7) comes in little slices you can place on problem areas. It's super hydrating and smells like Summertime.

13 SK-II Facial Treatment Mask
SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

If you're looking for a sheet mask ($17) that will improve all aspects of your skin, this is the one. It's soaked in SK-II's Pitera, a blend of vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and organic acids.

14 Peach & Lily Good Skin Day Drench + Nourish Sheet Mask
Peach & Lily Good Skin Day Drench + Nourish Sheet Mask

This sheet mask ($6) is especially useful during Winter when your face is feeling cracked or flaky. Its ingredients include chia seeds, algae, olive oil, and avocado — all great for suffering skin.

15 Manefit Beauty Planner Sheet Mask Set
Manefit Beauty Planner Sheet Mask Set

The mugwort in this sheet mask ($10) will clear out your pores. This pick is gentle yet effective, so its an excellent choice for sensitive skin.

16 Erno Laszlo White Marble Sheet Masks
Erno Laszlo White Marble Sheet Masks

We suggest this sheet mask ($80) for special occasions. It controls your melanin production to reduce dark spots; after 10 minutes of use you'll look noticeably luminous.

17 Origins Flower Fusion Sheet Mask
Origins Flower Fusion Sheet Mask

What makes this lavender sheet mask ($6) so wonderful is its relaxing, floral scent. The actual mask is made from bamboo and soaked with essential oils.

18 Dr. Jart+ Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask
Dr. Jart+ Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask

This cotton sheet mask ($8) will give you an intense dose of hydration. When you put it on, you'll feel a cooling sensation that will wake you right up.

