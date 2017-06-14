 Skip Nav
11 Breakout-Busting Sheet Masks For Acne-Prone Skin

Best Sheet Masks For Acne

By now we're all well aware that sheet masks are the real deal: they can help fight dark circles, make your complexion brighter, and pack hydration into your skin in what feels like record time. But if you're like me (and many others) who suffer from adult hormonal acne, you want to make sure that along with hydrating and minimizing pores, a mask can also pack a real punch to any pesky pimples on your face. Here are 11 masks that are perfect to use during that week before your period, after a particularly stressful day, or on the heels of an alcohol, dairy, or french fry binge.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Emily Faulstitch
1 Dr. Jart+ Pore Minimalist Black Charcoal Sheet Mask
Dr. Jart+ Pore Minimalist Black Charcoal Sheet Mask

One of the best ingredients for fighting breakouts is charcoal, and this detoxifying black mask ($8) is crammed with it. It also helps cool and hydrate the skin, making it perfect to use on those warm evenings.

Dr. Jart+
Pore Minimalist Black Charcoal Sheet Mask
$7.50
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Dr. Jart+ Face Masks
2 Peach & Lily Calendula Soothing Relief Mask
Peach & Lily Calendula Soothing Relief Mask

Calendula extract is known to help calm stressed skin and balance oil, and when working alongside soothing aloe vera and nourishing olive leaf, this gentle sheet mask ($6) breaks down excess sebum and busts breakouts.

Barneys New York Women's Fashion
Peach & Lily Women's Aromatica - Calendula Soothing Relief Mask
$6
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Women's Fashion
3 Goodal Black Sparkling Charcoal Mask
Goodal Black Sparkling Charcoal Mask

Black charcoal and sparking water help this oxygenating mask ($25 for five) clear the sebum and toxins from your pores and send dead skin cells packing.

this oxygenating mask
$25
from sokoglam.com
Buy Now
4 Alba Botanica Anti-Acne Sheet Mask
Alba Botanica Anti-Acne Sheet Mask

Packed with a combination of salicylic acid, papaya, and lemon balm, this serum-soaked mask ($3) will do a real number on those zits (and help brighten skin in the process).

Alba
Anti-Acne Sheet Mask - Papaya - 1ct
$3.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Alba Face Masks
5 Dr. Jart+ Clear Skin Lover Rubber Mask
Dr. Jart+ Clear Skin Lover Rubber Mask

This two-step rubber mask ($12) is derived from algae, and combines with cooling calcium to soothe skin while fighting breakouts. I won't lie to you: it's horrifying to wear around the house, but the benefits are totally worth it.

Dr. Jart+
Clear Skin Lover Rubber Mask
$12
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Dr. Jart+ Face Masks
6 SOO AE Hanbang Charcoal Flower Mask
SOO AE Hanbang Charcoal Flower Mask

The anti-inflammatory binchotan charcoal in this mask ($6) works to brighten your complexion while detoxifying pores and letting your skin breathe.

Ulta Face Masks
SOO AE Hanbang Charcoal Flower Mask
$6
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Face Masks
7 Dermovia Clarifying Mulberry Lace Your Face Mask
Dermovia Clarifying Mulberry Lace Your Face Mask

This clarifying mask ($15) is a must for dealing with gross, humid weather: aloe vera works to control overactive oil glands and flush out impurities, while mulberry leaf provides anti-inflammatory benefits.

Barneys New York Women's Fashion
Dermovia Women's Clarifying Mulberry Lace Your Face Mask
$15
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Women's Fashion
8 Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Paper Mask
Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Paper Mask

This charcoal mask ($3) is an easy and super affordable way to clear pores, fast.

Target Face Masks
Yes To® Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Paper Mask - 1ct
$2.52
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Face Masks
9 Sephora Collection Green Tea Face Mask
Sephora Collection Green Tea Face Mask

Keep this mattifying green tea mask ($6) in your arsenal for days when you feel a breakout coming on or are just a little too shiny.

Sephora
Face Mask
$6
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Face Masks
10 Patchology No Mess Mud Masque Facial Sheet
Patchology No Mess Mud Masque Facial Sheet

Get ready to kick those toxins to the curb with this rich volcanic mud mask ($8). Glycerin moisturizes and tones skin while collagen plumps and tightens.

Ulta Face Masks
Patchology SmartMud No Mess Mud Masque Facial Sheet
$8
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Face Masks
11 Starskin French Clay Purifying Sheet Mask
Starskin French Clay Purifying Sheet Mask

Have 20 minutes? This two-piece mask ($10) absorbs excess oil, clears existing breakouts, and evens out skin tone before you can finish a Friends rerun.

Barneys New York Bedding
Starskin Women's SILKMUDTM Pink French Clay Purifying Liftaway Mud Face Sheet Mask
$10
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Bedding
