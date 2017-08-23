 Skip Nav
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
These Straightening Brushes Are a Lazy Girl's Styling Dream Come True

For years, I have fallen slave to any product, tool, gadget, or miracle prayer that promises to help me straighten and smooth my naturally curly hair without the time and effort that it takes to actually blow-dry or flatiron it. After endless #beautyfails that left my hair either totally frizzy or completely lifeless, I stumbled across an emerging breed of styling tool that is a total life changer — and no, that's not me being overly dramatic.

By merging brushing and straightening into one crazy-fast step, heated paddle brushes have made lazy hairstyling insanely easy. These products actually deliver the results you're hoping for: straight, glossy hair in seconds — OK, fine, minutes. Read on for five awesome choices at every price point.

Infiniti Pro by Conair Diamond-Infused Ceramic Smoothing Hot Brush
Revlon Salon One-Step Straight & Shine XL Heated Brush
InStyler Glossie Precision Press Styling Brush
Dafni Go Hair Straightening Brush
ISA Professional Straightening Brush
