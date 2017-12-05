Best Sunscreen 2018
The 12 Best Sunscreens For Your Body, Face, and Lips
No matter the season, sunscreen is a vital step that is important to include in your skincare routine. Whether it's a lip balm or makeup powder that contains SPF, putting in the extra effort can help with antiaging. Even when the sun isn't shining, there are harmful UVA/UVB rays constantly hitting our face, lips, hands, and more. To help you stay protected, we rounded up a list of the best products.
Super Power Sunscreen Mousse Broad Spectrum SPF 50
$19
from Sephora
Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
$34
from DERMSTORE
DR. JART Every Sun Day UV Illuminating Sunscreen SPF 36
$34
Sun Protection Lip Treatment SPF 36 Pa++
$22
Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30
$25
Sunforgettable® Loose Mineral Sunscreen Brush Broad Spectrum SPF 50
$64
from Sephora
Uncomplikated Spf Makeup Setting Spray Spf 50
$38
from Nordstrom
