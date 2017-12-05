 Skip Nav
The 12 Best Sunscreens For Your Body, Face, and Lips

No matter the season, sunscreen is a vital step that is important to include in your skincare routine. Whether it's a lip balm or makeup powder that contains SPF, putting in the extra effort can help with antiaging. Even when the sun isn't shining, there are harmful UVA/UVB rays constantly hitting our face, lips, hands, and more. To help you stay protected, we rounded up a list of the best products.

Supergoop!
Super Power Sunscreen Mousse Broad Spectrum SPF 50
$19
from Sephora
Avene
Hydrating Sunscreen Balm SPF 50+
$16
from Walgreens
Glossier
Invisible Shield SPF 35
$34
from Glossier
Drunk Elephant
Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
$34
from DERMSTORE
Dr. Jart+
DR. JART Every Sun Day UV Illuminating Sunscreen SPF 36
$34
from JCPenney
Shiseido
Sun Protection Lip Treatment SPF 36 Pa++
$22
from JCPenney
Pixi
Sun Serum Sheer Sunscreen & Lip Balm
$22
from Zulily
Fresh
Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30
$25
from JCPenney
Colorescience
Sunforgettable® Loose Mineral Sunscreen Brush Broad Spectrum SPF 50
$64
from Sephora
Kate Somerville
Uncomplikated Spf Makeup Setting Spray Spf 50
$38
from Nordstrom
Coola
Dawn Patrol Classic Makeup Primer Spf 30
$42
from Nordstrom
For Body
Hint Pear Sunscreen SPF 30
Avene Hydrating Sunscreen Balm SPF 50+
For Face
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
Dr. Jart Every Sun Day Sunscreen SPF 36
For Lips
Pixi Sun Serum Sheer Sunscreen & Lip Balm
Fresh Sugar Sport Sunscreen SPF 30
For Makeup
Kate Somerville Uncomplikated SPF Makeup Setting Spray
Coola Dawn Patrol Classic Makeup Primer SPF 30
