10 Tarte Products You Need to Add to Your Stash

Over the years, I've watched with great interest as Tarte Cosmetics evolved from a one-product powerhouse brand to a dominating force in the beauty industry. Founder Maureen Kelly debuted the iconic Cheek Stain blush in 1999 on counters of the New York City department store Henri Bendel. Now, Tarte sells dozens of products around the world through retailers like Sephora, QVC, and Ulta.

While Tarte has expanded dramatically, one feature has remained the same throughout the company's history: dedication to good-for-you ingredients. Kelly calls the line "eco-chic" and has ensured that each product is paraben-, phthalate-, gluten-, and cruelty-free. The formulas also boast maracuja oil, Amazonian clay, and other naturally derived ingredients that make each item potent with skin care benefits as well as pigmented. Read on to shop some of my favorites.