10 Tarte Products You Need to Add to Your Stash

Over the years, I've watched with great interest as Tarte Cosmetics evolved from a one-product powerhouse brand to a dominating force in the beauty industry. Founder Maureen Kelly debuted the iconic Cheek Stain blush in 1999 on counters of the New York City department store Henri Bendel. Now, Tarte sells dozens of products around the world through retailers like Sephora, QVC, and Ulta.

While Tarte has expanded dramatically, one feature has remained the same throughout the company's history: dedication to good-for-you ingredients. Kelly calls the line "eco-chic" and has ensured that each product is paraben-, phthalate-, gluten-, and cruelty-free. The formulas also boast maracuja oil, Amazonian clay, and other naturally derived ingredients that make each item potent with skin care benefits as well as pigmented. Read on to shop some of my favorites.

Tarte LipSurgence Skintuitive Lip Tint
$24
Buy Now
Tarte The Slenderizer Bamboo Contour Brush
$34
Buy Now
Tarte Colored Clay Tinted Brow Gel
$21
Buy Now
Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer in Park Avenue Princess
Tarte Tarteguard Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Tarte LipSurgence Skintuitive Lip Tint
Tarte The Slenderizer Bamboo Contour Brush
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte Colored Clay Tinted Brow Gel
Tarte Smooth Operator Amazonian Clay Finishing Powder
Tarte Cheek Stain
Tarte The Slenderizer Bamboo Contour Brush
$34
Tarte
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$23
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara
from Macy's
$23
Tarte
tarteist Lash Paint Mascara
from QVC
$23
Tarte
Maneater Voluptuous Mascara Duo
from QVC
$23
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Lashes! Clinically-Proven Natural Mascara- .24oz
from Ulta
$23
Tarte
Timeless Smoothing Primer
from Sephora
$39
Tarte
Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20
from Macy's
$36
Tarte
Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$25
Tarte
Hydration Vacation Skin Care Travel Set
from QVC
$29
Tarte
Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$25
Tarte
Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
from Sephora
$29
Tarte
Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
from Macy's
$29
Tarte
Amazonian Clay 12 Hour Blush
from Ulta
$29
Tarte
Amazonian Clay 12 Hour Blush
from Ulta
$29
Tarte
Tartelette Limited Edition Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
from Macy's
$28
