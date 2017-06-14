6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Skin Care Best Tatcha Products The 10 Essential Tatcha Products That Will Transform Your Skin June 14, 2017 by Kelsey Garcia 19 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you have sensitive skin, you've likely been recommended Tatcha before. Since its creation in 2009, the elegant beauty brand has amassed a devoted clientele thanks to its gentle products and luxurious packaging. Now, Tatcha continues to create industry-shaping skincare products and has even ventured into the cosmetics realm with a few lip products. Tatcha is explicitly inspired by traditional Japanese beauty traditions. As the story goes, founder Victoria Tsai met a modern-day geisha while visiting Kyoto and was struck by her simplistic skincare routine. Suffering from dermatitis at the time, Tsai wondered if she might be able to apply some of those learnings to her own routine. In her research, she determined three highly effective natural ingredients that are now present in nearly every product she's created: green tea, red algae, and rice bran. In an interview with Forbes, Tsai elaborated on Tatcha's passion for clarifying, Eastern-inspired products. "The heart of their skin care ritual is purifying which is the opposite of the western world. We'll use cheap cleanser and expensive moisturizer." She added, "The better you're able to return your skin to its natural state the more you'll be able to hold onto the natural moisturizers." Make no mistake, Tatcha sells moisturizers, too. The rich and ultrahydrating Water Cream the brand released this year continues to sell out online and in stores, adding to the brand's presence in the beauty industry overall. Ahead, we've narrowed down Tatcha's 10 essential items. Your skin will thank you. Shop Brands Tatcha 1 Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist There are face mists that are just a refreshing bottle of water, and then there are face mists that actually do something. Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist falls into the latter category. The hydrating product effectively uses green tea, rice, and algae extracts to leave your skin looking refreshed and radiant. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48) 2 Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil This oil-based product is one of the gentlest cleansers on the market. The product is efficient in removing makeup, and it also uses Tatcha's signature camellia oil to strip away grime and reduce inflammation. When used on a daily basis, the cleanser will ultimately give you softer and clearer skin. Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil ($15-$48) 3 Tatcha Polished Classic Rice Enzyme Powder Much like the cleanser, this daily exfoliant is a great option for those with sensitive skin. As opposed to harsher products on the market, the enzyme powder — composed of rice and papaya enzymes — transforms into a surprisingly creamy exfoliant when combined with water per the instructions. When massaged onto the face for less than a minute, the mixture ultimately reveals a smoother and softer surface. Tatcha Polished Classic Rice Enzyme Powder ($15-$65) 4 Tatcha The Essence The Essence is a luxurious skin softener that helps your other skin care work better through intense hydration. The product also uses concentrated ingredients to increase cell turnover and gently resurface your skin. The Essence should be used after toner but before moisturizer. Tatcha The Essence ($95) 5 Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Night Concentrate Formerly called a serum, this product is really meant to be used with the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist to deliver rich hydration. The concentrate consists of botanical extracts such as ginseng root, green tea, wild thyme, and water straight from Okinawa — yes, really. Rightfully referred to as "beauty sleep in a jar," it works overnight to visibly plump the skin by morning. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Night Concentrate ($110) 6 Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum This multiuse eye serum both diminishes fine lines and hydrates the under-eye area. Caffeine and green tea are used in the product to reduce inflammation and tighten the area, while red algae helps with hydration without overdoing it. While it is an expensive product, it's not unusually priced as eye serums go. Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum ($85) 7 Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen We could go on and on about Tatcha's sunscreen — in fact, we have! The broad-spectrum product delivers SPF 35 protection from UVA and UVB rays. In addition to offering sun protection, the nongreasy sunscreen subtly minimizes pores and can even act as a primer when you're in a pinch. Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen ($65) 8 Tatcha Indigo Soothing Silk Body Butter Though Tatcha primarily focuses on skin care, the brand also makes a damn good body lotion. The blue body butter consists of indigo plant petals, a natural ingredient that works to hydrate and soothe sensitive skin. As someone who suffers from both, the body butter is also pretty effective at minimizing symptoms of dermatitis and eczema. Tatcha Indigo Soothing Silk Body Butter ($48) 9 Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers As blotting papers go, these are about as fancy as they get. The ultrathin leaflets absorb excess oil but somehow still allow your skin to maintain the essential moisture it needs. The papers are sourced from abacá plant leaves and contain minuscule gold flakes, because of course they do. Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers ($12) 10 Tatcha Water Cream Tatcha has had a difficult time keeping the coveted Water Cream in stock since its release on April 1. The cream combines wild rose, leopard lily, and Japanese superfoods to hydrate, purify, and combat signs of aging. Plain and simple, the multitasking product delivers — proven by the fact that it's perennially sold out! Tatcha Water Cream ($68)