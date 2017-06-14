The 10 Essential Tatcha Products That Will Transform Your Skin

If you have sensitive skin, you've likely been recommended Tatcha before. Since its creation in 2009, the elegant beauty brand has amassed a devoted clientele thanks to its gentle products and luxurious packaging. Now, Tatcha continues to create industry-shaping skincare products and has even ventured into the cosmetics realm with a few lip products.

Tatcha is explicitly inspired by traditional Japanese beauty traditions. As the story goes, founder Victoria Tsai met a modern-day geisha while visiting Kyoto and was struck by her simplistic skincare routine. Suffering from dermatitis at the time, Tsai wondered if she might be able to apply some of those learnings to her own routine. In her research, she determined three highly effective natural ingredients that are now present in nearly every product she's created: green tea, red algae, and rice bran.

In an interview with Forbes, Tsai elaborated on Tatcha's passion for clarifying, Eastern-inspired products. "The heart of their skin care ritual is purifying which is the opposite of the western world. We'll use cheap cleanser and expensive moisturizer." She added, "The better you're able to return your skin to its natural state the more you'll be able to hold onto the natural moisturizers."

Make no mistake, Tatcha sells moisturizers, too. The rich and ultrahydrating Water Cream the brand released this year continues to sell out online and in stores, adding to the brand's presence in the beauty industry overall. Ahead, we've narrowed down Tatcha's 10 essential items. Your skin will thank you.