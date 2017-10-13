 Skip Nav
If You Own These 12 Products, You're a True Urban Decay Junkie

To say that Urban Decay has developed a cult following is a bit of an understatement. After all, the brand's Naked Eyeshadow Palette proved such a hit that UD is constantly coming out with unique combinations to keep up with the demand. And those 24/7 Eye Pencils? We'll take every color in the ever-growing rainbow!

If that weren't enough, it seems like every day the brand drops new products — the Troublemaker Mascara and Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette are among the latest. You may feel like you need to take on a second job just to keep up.

To help you (and your wallet) out, we went ahead and rounded up some of the best of the best, from classic products that have stood the test of time (there's a good chance you own a UD primer) to just-launched gems that are already changing the beauty game.

Read on for 12 products every UD enthusiast should have in their arsenal.

Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion
Urban Decay The Ultimate Pair
Urban Decay Meltdown Makeup Remover
Urban Decay Naked Skin One & Done Hybrid Complexion Perfector
Urban Decay Perversion Mascara
Urban Decay Afterglow Highlighter Palette
Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Urban Decay Shapeshifter
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils
Urban Decay All Nighter Liquid Foundation
Urban Decay The Velvetizer Translucent Mix-In Medium
