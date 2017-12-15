 Skip Nav
Billie Lourd Honored Carrie Fisher at the Star Wars Premiere With a Princess Leia Updo

Billie Lourd found a sweet way to bring Carrie Fisher's legacy to the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The 25-year-old actress, who plays the role of Lieutenant Connix in the upcoming addition to the Star Wars saga, honored her late mother by sporting a chic Princess Leia-inspired hairstyle on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

She slicked back her hair into a braided bun that looked like an exact replica of the iconic updo her mother wore while in character as General Leia Organa. Billie paired her Leia-esque 'do with a gorgeous disco-ball-like gown, Anita Ko ear cuffs, and fairly subdued makeup, simply opting for subtly shimmery lids, black eyeliner, mascara, and a glossy pink lip.

Read on for a throwback look at Carrie as Princess Leia, followed by a few red carpet snaps of Billie wearing a similar braided hairstyle. You just might awaken the Force in your tear ducts when you see how identical they look.

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia on the Set of Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
Another Look at Carrie as Princess Leia on the Set of Star Wars: Episode IV
Billie Wore the Same Exact Braided Updo For the Premiere of The Last Jedi
Here's an Up-Close Look at Her Braided Locks
She Seriously Looks Just Like Her Mom!
The Force Is Certainly Strong With This One
