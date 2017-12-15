Billie Lourd Honored Carrie Fisher at the Star Wars Premiere With a Princess Leia Updo

Billie Lourd found a sweet way to bring Carrie Fisher's legacy to the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The 25-year-old actress, who plays the role of Lieutenant Connix in the upcoming addition to the Star Wars saga, honored her late mother by sporting a chic Princess Leia-inspired hairstyle on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

She slicked back her hair into a braided bun that looked like an exact replica of the iconic updo her mother wore while in character as General Leia Organa. Billie paired her Leia-esque 'do with a gorgeous disco-ball-like gown, Anita Ko ear cuffs, and fairly subdued makeup, simply opting for subtly shimmery lids, black eyeliner, mascara, and a glossy pink lip.

Read on for a throwback look at Carrie as Princess Leia, followed by a few red carpet snaps of Billie wearing a similar braided hairstyle. You just might awaken the Force in your tear ducts when you see how identical they look.