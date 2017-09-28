 Skip Nav
Victoria Beckham on That Posh Spice Bob and Her New Estée Lauder Makeup
This Skull-Shaped Highlighter Is Perfect For Halloween — and Only $5!

When it comes to makeup, nothing feels more "bad to the bone" than a perfect, glowing highlight. And with the "I Put a Spell on You" highlighter potion ($5, originally $30) from Bitter Lace Beauty, we mean that literally. The glittery white liquid highlighter, a fan favorite from the indie beauty brand, comes in a skull-shaped bottle that's perfect for Halloween.

This isn't Bitter Lace's first rodeo with spooky, Halloween-ready cosmetic products — the brand also offers highlighters inspired by candy corn, blood spatter, spider webs, and more. But with a superaffordable $5 price point, this might be our favorite find all season! We're already picturing this portable skeleton highlighter next to skull-shaped makeup brush holders on beauty babes' gorgeous vanities, and let us tell ya: it's a great visual. Forget candy — everybody should get this as their Halloween treat!

Halloween BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsHalloweenHighlighterMakeup
