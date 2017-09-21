Skull Makeup Holders Are Creepy and Gorgeous at the Same Damn Time

As Halloween draws near, we're eager to bust out the spooky decor — and not just on our front porches. If you're feeling especially festive, you can prep your vanity for the holiday with the addition of a skull makeup brush holder. It's slightly creepy, yes, but there's no better time of year to tap into your dark side. Besides, indie creators on sites like Etsy have been getting creative, making chic iterations of the accessory that'll make even the most horror-averse person want to click "buy."

From minimalist acrylic to millennial pink versions to the traditional Hamlet-style skull, there are makeup brush holders for every taste. You might find you love them so much you'll pull a Kat Von D and turn your entire home into a year-round goth sanctuary.