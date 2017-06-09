6/09/17 6/09/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Shopping Body Wipes These 10 Wipes Will Keep You Fresh in the Sweltering Heat June 9, 2017 by Sarah Siegel 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. While most of us love spending time outdoors and soaking in the sunshine, you'll be hard-pressed to find someone who likes feeling sweaty, sticky, and smelly. Luckily, you can avoid this. Keep some of these packs of wipes in your bag so you can use them to wipe down your body when the weather is just too hot to handle. Not only will this ensure you stay smelling lovely, but it will help with preventing breakouts. Keep reading to find which 10 wipes made our cut. RelatedThe 7 Best Travel-Sized Facial Sunscreens For Every Skin Type Shop Brands EO · Korres · Milk Makeup · Ursa Major · Sephora · Bioderma · Simple · Pacifica Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio EO Baby Wipes - Chamomile + Aloe by 30 Wipes The most basic solution to this smelly problem is traveling with some good old-fashioned baby wipes. The EO Baby Wipes - Chamomile + Aloe by 30 Wipes) ($6) contain skin-soothing ingredients like aloe, cucumber, chamomile, and rosemary. Since they're made for babies, even those with the most sensitive skin will be able to use these wipes. Additionally, the aloe in the wipes may soothe your sunburn. Korres Greek Yoghurt Cleansing Make-up Removing Wipes Using the Korres Greek Yoghurt Cleansing Make-up Removing Wipes ($15) will take down any redness and soothe dry skin. It's the ideal pick for removing your makeup after a long day outside, or simply to wipe down any sweaty areas. The Greek yogurt in this product is packed with protein, which strengthens and repairs your skin. It's a safe choice for ingredient-conscious consumers, as it's made without sulfates or parabens. Milk Makeup Micellar Water Makeup Remover Wipes Micellar Water cleanses your skin while removing makeup. The Milk Makeup Micellar Water Makeup Remover Wipes ($14) come in individually wrapped packages, making them ideal to throw in your purse. Ingredients like coconut, papaya, and green tea nourish your skin and will also keep you smelling like a tropical cocktail. Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes If buying a natural is a priority, try the Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes ($24). They're clean, cruelty-free, and contain no fragrance or colors, making them a great option for those with sensitive skin. The individually packaged wipes make transporting a breeze. These wipes are even made of bamboo fiber, a sustainable material. Yes to Men's Cleansing Wipes A shower-to-go is exactly what you want on a superhot day. The Yes to Men's Cleansing Wipes ($6) smell amazing and even contains coffee seed extract for a boost of energy. While they're technically men's wipes, anyone can use them. They're 97 percent natural and ideal to store in your desk or gym bag. Sephora Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes Everyone wants to smell as good as a coconut. The Sephora Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes ($8) feature a resealable package and will clean you off quickly. They're soothing and the perfect wipe to refresh yourself after a long day at the beach. Bioderma Sensibio H20 Wipes Bioderma is the original cult-favorite micellar water, and they even make wipes. The Bioderma Sensibio H20 Wipes ($10) feature an ultramild cleanser, which will wipe away dirt and grime without irritating your skin. They can be used on both your body and your face, making this a great multipurpose pick. Simple Micellar Make-Up Remover Wipes Simple is a brand specifically designed for sensitive skin types, so you know they're a safe bet. The Simple Micellar Make-Up Remover Wipes ($8) will cleanse your skin and unclog pores and is even dermatologist tested. They're also made without scents or dyes, so all you're left with are good-for-you cleansing ingredients, like vitamin E and B. Sweat Cosmetics Skin-Balancing Cleansing Wipes You can count on a brand with "sweat" in the name to remove the stink. Sweat Cosmetics Skin-Balancing Cleansing Wipes ($18) are individually wrapped for easy travel and won't dry out like some larger packs of wipes. It features coconut water, which will cool you down in the heat, and contains ingredients that are great for your skin, like vitamin E and green tea extract. Pacifica Underarm Deodorant Wipes with Coconut Milk & Essential Oils Although the Pacifica Underarm Deodorant Wipes with Coconut Milk & Essential Oils ($9) are meant specifically for your underarms, you can use them all over your body. They are great to wipe yourself down after a stuffy subway ride. The natural ingredients in these wipes provide odor control, so you know you'll always smell great. And if you're concerned about animal testing, these are a great choice because Pacifica is a cruelty-free brand. Share this post Beauty ShoppingSummerBeauty ProductsShopping