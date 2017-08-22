Genius Braiding Tips For Black Women Who Travel

After hours of scrolling through Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest, you have finally found the best hairstyle to stick with for the Summer: braids! For many black women, this protective style is key when it comes time to travel — or just to get through these hottest months of the year.

Protective styles prevent you from manipulating the hair too much to cause damage or breakage. Braids are the perfect protective style because they will protect your strands from constant heat styling that could result in brittle damage and breakage.



You can be noncommitted to a new look by getting them in any color or length and styling them however you want to change up your look. However, there is a huge misconception that braids give the option to opt out of taking care of your natural hair. Unfortunately, this can lead to product build-up, dry hair, and hair loss.

With these helpful tips, you will be able to get the most use out of your style. And with proper care, you should be able to make your braids last two to three months — and have healthy hair growth in the process.