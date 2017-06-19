We Need Urban Decay to Bring Back This Discontinued Lip Gloss — According to Reddit

 Skip Nav
Bring Back Urban Decay Pocket Rocket Lip Gloss

I just found this old urban decay lipgloss that I bought at Walmart. The picture changes when you tip the bottle.

Back in 2009, Urban Decay released the ultrasexy Pocket Rocket lip glosses we hoped our moms wouldn't catch us looking at in Sephora due to the scantily clad hunks on every tube.

Each gloss featured a different cute guy on the tube, and similarly to the novelty pens of the '60s, when you turned the packaging, the guy's clothes miraculously disappeared. The various shades were named after the different men, and the glosses were even coated in pheromones to help you attract a Pocket Rocket man of your own.

Unfortunately, these have long since disappeared from Urban Decay shelves, but Reddit user ____pineapple discovered her discontinued Urban Decay Pocket Rocket in her makeup collection and caused quite the stir. Soon, hordes of makeup-loving Reddit users were reminiscing about their favorite sexy gloss and mentioning how much they would love it if the edgy brand brought the men back.

Since Urban Decay released the Vintage Vault, filled with discontinued colors, it's not too far off to imagine a resurgence of the glosses in the future. In the meantime, we'll pray to the makeup gods that we find our old ones in the depths of our vanities.

