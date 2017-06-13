 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Won't Believe the Bizarre Ingredient Women Are Using to Tan Their Skin
Beauty News
Exclusive First Reveal of Huda Kattan's 12 Lip Strobe Metallic Liquid Lipsticks
Beauty Interview
What to Eat For the Best Skin of Your Life
Shopping
Get Flawless Lashes With These 8 Vegan-Friendly Mascaras — All at Ulta

Can I Use Coca-Cola to Tan?

You Won't Believe the Bizarre Ingredient Women Are Using to Tan Their Skin

When warm weather rolls around, so do unexpected self-tanning tricks. Tontouring and 3D tanning are two recent buzzy methods used to amplify skin color. But the latest "hack" in self-tanning is possibly one of the most bizarre: you can find it in the soda aisle.

Yes — women are actually using Coca-Cola to enhance their complexion. According to MTV UK, British reality stars have been seen poolside slathering their bodies in pints of the fizzy beverage as they soak up the sun's rays. The women are clearly bronzed and glowing in appearance, but we aren't quite convinced to douse our bodies with soda.

A photo posted by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

It seems that the women believe that in addition to being a satisfying thirst quencher, the dark tint of the beverage can act as a tanning accelerator when used on skin. There is no scientific research that support claims that using the drink on your skin is safe or effective. But we can be sure of the sticky, sugary feeling Coca-Cola leaves behind. We can't believe that would be a pleasant sensation all over the body!

If you are considering using an enhancement to achieve a bronzed glow, consult your dermatologist to figure the safest option for your skin. Or, save yourself from a sticky situation and opt for a safe self-tanning formula (discover some of our favorites here). You'll feel a lot more confident knowing that you're getting sun-kissed using a product that's actually meant to be applied to skin . . . and mosquitoes and other bothersome bugs won't be seduced by the idea of snacking on your sugary skin while you lay out.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Join the conversation
Beauty HacksBeauty NewsSummer BeautySummerTanning
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Kelsey Garcia
Bikini and Brazilian Wax Tips
Spring Beauty
All of Your Embarrassing Bikini Wax Questions, Answered!
by Lauren Levinson
Lime Crime Hi-Lite Mermaids Palette
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
What to Know Before a Spray Tan | MIMI
Beauty Tips
10 Things to Know Before Your First Spray Tan
by MIMI
Are Spray Tans Safe?
Healthy Living
Spray Tans Linked to Cancer — What You Need to Know to Be Safe
by Zelana Montminy
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds