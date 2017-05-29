Sexy Celebrity Beach Waves For Every Hair Length

Sure, we all love a relaxing day at the beach, but perhaps the best perk of sitting shoreside is the amazing texture our hair gets from the sea breeze. Even if you can't make it to the ocean anytime soon, you can bring this trend from the sand to the street. We've rounded up a bevy of top names, including Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Blake Lively, who prove that whether you have long, short, thick, or thin strands, you can pull off this style with finesse.

The secret ingredient that will assure you look as chic as any red carpet star is sea-salt spray. If you are a do-it-yourself kind of gal, try making this easy at-home formula, or scope out seven of our favorites. Then get down to business with a simple tutorial that will have you looking like a beach goddess in no time. But, if you would rather leave the work up to the professionals (because a little pampering is always a good thing), show these photos to your stylist at your next blow-dry bar appointment. Sexy, beachy hair inspiration awaits you when you scroll!