The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Palette is Here, and It's Sweet as Can Be!

Update: It's here! You can shop this delicious palette at StorybookCosmetics.com. The cruelty-free bundle includes 12 sumptuous shades and retails for $55.

Original post: Storybook Cosmetics has taken our favorite childhood memories and transformed them into a makeup-lover's dream come true. First came the Harry Potter-inspired eye shadow palette, then the Mean Girls palette, and the latest Charlie and the Chocolate Factory palette is nothing short of amazing. The brand first announced the news of the delicious palette in January, and after six long months, we're getting the first look at the palette — it does not disappoint.

The palette features the brand's signature hardcover storybook packaging and an adorable illustration of Willy Wonka and Charlie on the front. Charlie's hands may be occupied by a Golden Ticket and a Wonka Bar, but it looks like we'll be getting our own Golden Ticket, as well, because "many wonderful surprises await you!"

If it weren't for the 12 cruelty-free highly pigmented "Whipple-Scrumptious colors," as per the press release, the packaging could easily be confused for our favorite Roald Dahl book. Stay tuned for an update on the release date of the Storybook Cosmetics Charlie and the Chocolate Factory eye shadow palette.

Surprise! Here is a special sneak peek of the Storybook Cosmetics Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Eyeshadow Palette ❤️ . COMING SOON! . @roald_dahl A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT