 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
60+ Stop-and-Stare Beauty Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week
Beauty Trends
If You Haven't Tried These 9 Milk Makeup Products, Get on 'Em ASAP
Tarte
10 Tarte Products You Need to Add to Your Stash

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Eye Shadow Palette

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Palette is Here, and It's Sweet as Can Be!

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on

Update: It's here! You can shop this delicious palette at StorybookCosmetics.com. The cruelty-free bundle includes 12 sumptuous shades and retails for $55.

Original post: Storybook Cosmetics has taken our favorite childhood memories and transformed them into a makeup-lover's dream come true. First came the Harry Potter-inspired eye shadow palette, then the Mean Girls palette, and the latest Charlie and the Chocolate Factory palette is nothing short of amazing. The brand first announced the news of the delicious palette in January, and after six long months, we're getting the first look at the palette — it does not disappoint.

The palette features the brand's signature hardcover storybook packaging and an adorable illustration of Willy Wonka and Charlie on the front. Charlie's hands may be occupied by a Golden Ticket and a Wonka Bar, but it looks like we'll be getting our own Golden Ticket, as well, because "many wonderful surprises await you!"

If it weren't for the 12 cruelty-free highly pigmented "Whipple-Scrumptious colors," as per the press release, the packaging could easily be confused for our favorite Roald Dahl book. Stay tuned for an update on the release date of the Storybook Cosmetics Charlie and the Chocolate Factory eye shadow palette.

Surprise! Here is a special sneak peek of the Storybook Cosmetics Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Eyeshadow Palette ❤️ . COMING SOON! . @roald_dahl

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on

We are absolutely overjoyed and over-the-moon to see the official first look of the new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory eyeshadow palette from @storybookcosmetics ! Stay tuned for more sweet updates 🍫🍬🍭

A post shared by Roald Dahl HQ (@roald_dahl) on

Join the conversation
Storybook CosmeticsBeauty NewsCharlie And The Chocolate FactoryBeauty ShoppingEye ShadowMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
by Aimee Simeon
Shay Mitchell Interview on Pretty Little Liars Group Tattoo
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell on That Time the Pretty Little Liars Cast "Coaxed" Her Into a Group Tattoo
by Alaina Demopoulos
Anastasia Sidorova Long Rapunzel Hair
Beauty News
by Tori-Crowther
Urban Decay Troublemaker Sex-Proof Mascara
Beauty News
I'm Single, So I "Sex-Tested" Urban Decay's Smudge-Proof Mascara — With Myself
by Alaina Demopoulos
Unicorn Children's Toothpaste
Beauty News
I F*cking Hate Brushing My Teeth, So I Tried Unicorn Toothpaste to Spice Things Up
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds