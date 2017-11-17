A Child Allegedly Destroyed $1,000 of Makeup at Sephora, and I Am Unwell

You know when you're watching a horror movie and you have to remind yourself that it's not real? Well, prepare to do that now. In the post below, you can see a rack of completely decimated Make Up For Ever products at Sephora. It's full-on cosmetics carnage, and for beauty junkies, this could classify as graphic content. Before your soul aches, please remember these powders are just store testers. No one was ever going to buy this makeup. (Still hurts, though.)

According to makeup artist Brittany Nelson, we're looking at $1,300 worth of MUFE all destroyed at the hands of one rowdy child.

As Nelson wrote on Facebook, "I'm sure [the child] thought [the powders] were like finger paints and had no idea how naughty they were being. Tons of destroyed product and pissed Sephora cast members are a not a happy place to be. Mammas, please shop for your makeup without your tiny humans." Nelson then went on to divulge that she brings her daughter to Sephora from time to time but imposes a strict "hands in pockets" rule on the kiddo.

Predictably, backlash was swift, and Twitter had a lot of feelings: