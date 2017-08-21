How to Try the Color-Correcting Technique If You Have Darker Skin

Whether you are a beauty novice or experienced artist, color correction is a crucial part of any woman's makeup routine. Like contouring, the celebrated technique requires various formulas of different shades to even out the skin's overall pigment. The process seems complicated at first glance, but YouTube tutorials have made it less daunting — and simpler to incorporate into our everyday look.

For women of color, these videos are especially important since our undertones can vary widely, especially on certain areas of the face. For instance, while the under-layers of your T-zone may be yellow, the chin and temple areas may have a dark salmon hue. When this happens, it's essential to choose color correctors for each of your complexion's needs, whether you want a palette or a single correcting concealer.

If you're makeup obsessed and are rocking a deeper skin tone, read on! These eight YouTube color corrector tutorials will brighten up your day.