Show Melanin Pride With This New Foundation Shade-Inspired Pin

The lack of inclusive foundation shade ranges has long been an issue in the makeup industry. While progress is there (see: Fenty Beauty's launch and other brands offering 40 shades like MAC and Make Up For Ever), the fact that it's headline-making news if a beauty company caters to a diverse group shows we're not quite there yet. We've still got to advocate, which is why accessories brand Coloring Pins debuted a new pin that speaks to this dilemma.

The Foundation Pin ($11) lets you show support for deeper skin tones with its foundation bottle-inspired design and "melanin" label. "This is what shade ranges should look like," its website description reads. Plus, it comes packaged against a backdrop of light foundation colors and a drugstore-looking logo that reads "wrong shade."

A post shared by ColoringPins ™ (@coloringpins) on

You might remember Coloring Pins from its buzzy launch a year ago with the Melatone pin, which resembled a Pantone grid. This new design is just another way to stylishly show solidarity and send a loud and clear message to the beauty industry that diversity should be the standard, not the exception.

