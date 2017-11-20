ColourPop Is Launching a Rose Gold Collection With Laura Lee

A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

Fans of Laura Lee cheered when the beauty vlogger announced she'd be launching her own makeup collection, Laura Lee Los Angeles, back in October. Now, even more exciting news has come our way: ColourPop is debuting a collaboration with Laura's brand.

The collection, reavealed on Instagram Nov. 19, features three liquid lipsticks and four eye shadows. All of the shades come in hues of red, blush, and rose gold in both matte and shimmery, metallic finishes. ColourPop is also bringing back two of its limited-edition Super Shock shades, Puppy Love (soft peach) and Catnap (copper). There's no word on the exact prices yet, but Super Shock shadows are typically $5, while liquid lipsticks are usually $6.

Best of all, the collab is also a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, so 100 percent of proceeds from the collection will benefit the organization's shelter, No-Kill LA.

"This is one of the greatest thing I've ever had the opportunity to do," Laura said in her video announcing the news. She also did some glorious swatches of the colors she created:

The collection drops on colourpop.com on Nov. 21.