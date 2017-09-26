Laura Lee Is Launching a Makeup Collection, and Her Eye Shadows Are Next-Level

A post shared by LauraLee Los Angeles (@lauraleelosangeles) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Laura Lee has definitely come a long way from her very first contouring video uploaded in 2013. The YouTube superstar has grown to nearly four million subscribers (not counting everyone on her popular Instagram) and countless collaborations, and now, she's launching her own makeup collection.

Laura Lee Los Angeles debuts its first eye shadow palette, Cats Pajamas ($40), on Oct. 13. The vegan, cruelty-free, and "pigmented AF" product features 10 shades in Fall-ready colors like gold, maroon, plum, bronze, taupe, and both matte and shimmer finishes. Its packaging is gorgeous, too, covered in silver glitter on the outside and a pink floral pattern on the inside. Laura's fellow mega-vlogger friends Jeffree Star and Manny MUA are already fans.

"I'm a proud ass friend :) @larlarlee you did that babe! Can't wait for the launch!"

"I poured my heart and soul into this palette. I worked very hard on creating Cats Pajamas. I can't believe I'm revealing NOW," she wrote on Instagram. "I guess time flies when you're having fun. Having my own makeup line has always been a dream I thought was too big and look where I am today with hard work, savings, and dedication ANYTHING is possible."

She also posted a YouTube video where she showed off a tutorial for a full look using them and swatches of each shade. In action, they definitely look super blendable and have an intense color payoff. Watch Laura's reveal ahead.