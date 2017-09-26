 Skip Nav
DIY Beauty
Mascara Primer Is the 1 Easy Step Missing From Your Makeup Routine For Lush Lashes
Beauty News
These Emoji Silisponges Are the Cutest Freakin' Thing You'll See Today
Beauty News
These Princess Jasmine Brushes Are Rose Gold and More Magical Than the Magic Carpet

Beauty Vlogger Laura Lee Launches Makeup Collection

Laura Lee Is Launching a Makeup Collection, and Her Eye Shadows Are Next-Level

Laura Lee has definitely come a long way from her very first contouring video uploaded in 2013. The YouTube superstar has grown to nearly four million subscribers (not counting everyone on her popular Instagram) and countless collaborations, and now, she's launching her own makeup collection.

Laura Lee Los Angeles debuts its first eye shadow palette, Cats Pajamas ($40), on Oct. 13. The vegan, cruelty-free, and "pigmented AF" product features 10 shades in Fall-ready colors like gold, maroon, plum, bronze, taupe, and both matte and shimmer finishes. Its packaging is gorgeous, too, covered in silver glitter on the outside and a pink floral pattern on the inside. Laura's fellow mega-vlogger friends Jeffree Star and Manny MUA are already fans.

I'm a proud ass friend :) @larlarlee you did that babe! Can't wait for the launch! @lauraleelosangeles

A post shared by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on

Related
Here's What You Need to Know About the Latest Jeffree Star x Manny MUA Collab

"I poured my heart and soul into this palette. I worked very hard on creating Cats Pajamas. I can't believe I'm revealing NOW," she wrote on Instagram. "I guess time flies when you're having fun. Having my own makeup line has always been a dream I thought was too big and look where I am today with hard work, savings, and dedication ANYTHING is possible."

She also posted a YouTube video where she showed off a tutorial for a full look using them and swatches of each shade. In action, they definitely look super blendable and have an intense color payoff. Watch Laura's reveal ahead.

Join the conversation
Eyeshadow PalettesBeauty BloggersBeauty NewsPalettesEye ShadowMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
What Nail Polish Does Queen Elizabeth II Wear?
Queen Elizabeth II
by Perri Konecky
K-Beauty Brand Innisfree Expands Foundation Range
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Is Fenty Beauty Cruelty-Free?
Rihanna
Yes, Fenty Beauty Is Cruelty-Free — Because Rihanna F*cking Gets It
by Kirbie Johnson
Nude Against Nude Project
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds