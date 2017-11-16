Shop Every Single Item From ColourPop's Glorious Holiday 2017 Collection

Just when you thought ColourPop had given us everything it had to offer in 2017, the brand comes out with yet another collection. This time, it's holiday-themed and packed with a brand-new palette, new lipsticks, highlighters, and eye shadow singles. Yup, you're going to need to make room in your Christmas stocking to fit it all.

Let's start with the All I See Is Magic palette, which features 15 shades — seven matte and eight shimmers. There are variants of pink and red, along with deep teal, violet, bronze, and an icy, white-gold shade. The mattes include dusty peaches, burnt sienna, and mauve. Basically, it's everything you need to create a gorgeous cranberry smoky eye for your holiday parties.

The Super Shock Shadows, adorably packaged in mint green pots instead of the usual white, are more cool-toned. There's white, violet, a color-shifting red-green, and rose gold among the hues. Because no look is complete without some blinding glow, there are also two new shades of the pressed powder highlighters: iridescent taupe and salmon pink.



ColourPop Is Adding 3 Brand New Shades of Your Favorite Highlighter Related

Now, for the lipsticks. There are 14 new shades in total, with a mix of Ultra Glossy Lips and Ultra Matte Lips. All of the hues fall in the berry family and also range from copper, brown, and nude to vibrant scarlet and fuchsia. It'll be impossible to pick a favorite.

Shop all the new goodies, ahead!