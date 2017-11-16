 Skip Nav
Shop Every Single Item From ColourPop's Glorious Holiday 2017 Collection
Shop Every Single Item From ColourPop's Glorious Holiday 2017 Collection

Just when you thought ColourPop had given us everything it had to offer in 2017, the brand comes out with yet another collection. This time, it's holiday-themed and packed with a brand-new palette, new lipsticks, highlighters, and eye shadow singles. Yup, you're going to need to make room in your Christmas stocking to fit it all.

Let's start with the All I See Is Magic palette, which features 15 shades — seven matte and eight shimmers. There are variants of pink and red, along with deep teal, violet, bronze, and an icy, white-gold shade. The mattes include dusty peaches, burnt sienna, and mauve. Basically, it's everything you need to create a gorgeous cranberry smoky eye for your holiday parties.

The Super Shock Shadows, adorably packaged in mint green pots instead of the usual white, are more cool-toned. There's white, violet, a color-shifting red-green, and rose gold among the hues. Because no look is complete without some blinding glow, there are also two new shades of the pressed powder highlighters: iridescent taupe and salmon pink.

Now, for the lipsticks. There are 14 new shades in total, with a mix of Ultra Glossy Lips and Ultra Matte Lips. All of the hues fall in the berry family and also range from copper, brown, and nude to vibrant scarlet and fuchsia. It'll be impossible to pick a favorite.

Shop all the new goodies, ahead!

ColourPop All I See Is Magic Palette
ColourPop Dusk 'Till Dawn Shadow Kit
ColourPop Pressed Powder Highlighter in Touché
ColourPop Pressed Powder Highlighter
ColourPop Imagine Ultra Glossy Lip
ColourPop Ultra Glossy Lip in Lay-Z
ColourPop Ultra Glossy Lip in Believe Me
ColourPop Ultra Glossy Lip in Fingers Crossed
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip in Cloudscape
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip in Arabesque
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip in Fragile Things
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip in Snowfleek
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip in Star Crossed
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip in Soufflé
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip in Lightweight
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip Take a Pixie
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip in Flurries
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip in Lil Pump
