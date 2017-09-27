ColourPop Is Launching 8 New Blushes That Feel "Like a Pillow"

ColourPop has been launching products like it's going out of style all September long, and the cult brand shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, ColourPop's Instagram treated us to a sweet early-week surprise: the brand will release Pressed Powder Blushes and liquid lipsticks.

Details on this launch are scarce, but we were able to garner some information via Instagram stories. According to Sharon Pak, ColourPop's Marketing Manager and frequent beauty swatch-er, the formulas are "buttery" and feel like "a pillow." The blush doesn't have a groove, like the Super Shock ($8) ones do.

But from the look of Pak's swatches, the new offerings have the same intense, pigmented payoff as Super Shock and seem to blend like a dream onto Pak's fingers. Take a gander at this makeup magic for yourself, why don't you?

ColourPop purists will be happy to note that these bright shades are in line with exactly what the brand is known and loved for. If you're not really feeling Fall, wearing such Summery shades might be the best way to protest as the temperature decreases.

The blushes will launch on Thursday, Sept. 28, but be sure to keep an eye out for the liquid lipstick Pak also took time to swatch on Instagram. It's apparently coming out "Fall 2017," which is right now, so bold new ColourPop lippies are in your very near future.

We've reached out to the brand for more details, and, as always, will keep you informed of what we learn. Until then, you can hold yourself over with swatches of the popping lipstick.