77 Drop-Dead-Gorgeous Halloween Costumes For Rainbow Hair Colors

This has been the year of real girls rocking rainbow hair in the most unique and gorgeous ways. Since we're not ready to ditch the colorful locks this Halloween, we've rounded up ways to incorporate more nontraditional shades into your costume.

The best thing about Halloween is that it allows you to come as you aren't — you can transform yourself into anyone (or anything) you want to be, and these extreme colors will help you do it. You can pop with a purple-haired Cheshire Cat costume, go pretty in pink by channeling The Hunger Games' Effie Trinket, or creep everyone out with a red-headed clown look. Whether you opt for a wig or go all in with real color, these outfits will make you stand out even more.