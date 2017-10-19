Break the Costume Mold With These Creepy Cracked-Doll Looks

You can always go the sexy route for your Halloween costume, but why not really go for bold in the makeup department and get spooky? Doll yourself up like a cracked porcelain figurine and embrace a daring, borderline scary look with your makeup. The haunting costume is feminine yet ghoulish, and will definitely be a hit this Halloween.

Keep things easy by free-handing sporadic cracks all over your face using a black fine-tip waterproof eyeliner. A pencil works well for the larger areas and a liquid felt-tip version will help define the thin lines — aka "cracks." Then, go all out with eye makeup — brightening white liner along the lower lash line is a must for achieving a doe-eyed effect, as are false lashes and multiple coats of mascara. Here are some sources of inspiration to help you bring the chilling look to life. Keep reading to see how women on Instagram interpret the creepy-cool trend!