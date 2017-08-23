Gone are the days you only used your concealer to hide under-eye circles. Now your concealer is your best friend — it highlights, sculpts, primes, and defines your features. We've partnered with
L'Oreal Paris to introduce the multifunctional Infallible Pro Glow Concealer and show you why it's the most versatile product in your makeup bag.
If there's one product in your beauty stash that truly deserves the title of MVP, it's concealer. Sure, you use it daily to cover up dark circles and blemishes, but we bet you'd never guess how versatile it can be. Between dabbing it on as an eye shadow primer and using it to contour (yes, really!), there are plenty of ways to take your trusty tube beyond just covering up discoloration and imperfections. With a lightweight, buildable, and longwear formula like the L'Oreal Paris
Infallible Pro Glow Concealer, you can get away with using it a variety of unexpected ways — seven, to be exact. Read on to have your mind blown.
Use it to prime your lids
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
We can think of few things worse than your eye shadow creasing as the day wears on — so annoying! To create an even-toned canvas and smooth base for your shadow, gently dab the concealer over your entire lid before applying color. It will help pigment adhere and make your shadow look better than ever.
Use it to highlight
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Apply a shade or two lighter than your skin tone atop your cheekbones, at the inner corners of your eyes, below the brow bone, along the bridge of your nose, and at your cupid’s bow, and blend for a luminous, lit-from-within glow.
Use it to contour
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Just as you can use concealer to highlight, you can also use it to contour! Using a shade or two darker than your skin tone, swipe the formula in the hollows of your cheeks and on the sides of your nose, and blend for a chiseled effect. The creamy formula blends seamlessly for a flawless complexion.
Use it as a tinted moisturizer
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
When mixed with
moisturizer, your concealer can work as a lightweight tinted moisturizer. Who knew? Simply mix one part concealer and two parts moisturizer on the back of your hand using the handy doe-foot applicator and apply all over for sheer coverage and a radiant glow.
Use it to sharpen your cat eye
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Whether you were a little heavy-handed with the liquid liner or just want a razor-sharp cat eye, use concealer to clean up the edges. Dab a bit of formula at the edge of your eyeliner and blend to achieve a dramatic application.
Use it to prime your lips
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Applying concealer before swiping on your favorite lip color has two benefits: it helps prime the surface to give your lipstick extra staying power and neutralizes your lips' natural hue for bolder and truer color payoff. This is one step you'll want to try ASAP.
Use it to define your collarbone
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Show off the delicate curves of your collarbone by using concealer to intensify the natural contouring. A shade or two lighter traced along the bone and a shade or two darker blended in the hollows will help make the area pop. It will take all those off-the-shoulder tops in your closet to the next level.
