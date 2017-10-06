This 19-Year-Old's Horror Makeup Creations Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Have you thought about your Halloween costume yet? One self-taught named inspiring us to embrace the spooky holiday early on. Saida Mickeviciute is known for creating horrifying looks using makeup and prosthetics. The 19-year-old has drawn many horror depictions on her face, from goblins and ghouls to a creepy doll, all of which she documents on Instagram.

Mickeviciute revealed that her scary hobby started when she was trying to find the perfect look for a Halloween party. Judging from the masterpieces here, it seems that the makeup guru is a wealth of inspiration for All Hallows' Eve. Ahead, see some of her terrifying looks so you can start planning your costume.