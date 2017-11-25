15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties

As we embark on another holiday season, we wouldn't be surprised to hear that you've already begun to think about what dresses you'll wear, which lipsticks to swipe across your lips, or how you're going to style your hair for all those soirées. No doubt there will be cameras flashing from every direction, so it makes sense to think about the details!

For those of you with curly or wavy hair, you're in luck — from fun updos to vintage waves, we've rounded up 15 gorgeous celebrity hairstyles that you can rock at every shindig from now through the new year.