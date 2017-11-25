 Skip Nav
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties

As we embark on another holiday season, we wouldn't be surprised to hear that you've already begun to think about what dresses you'll wear, which lipsticks to swipe across your lips, or how you're going to style your hair for all those soirées. No doubt there will be cameras flashing from every direction, so it makes sense to think about the details!

For those of you with curly or wavy hair, you're in luck — from fun updos to vintage waves, we've rounded up 15 gorgeous celebrity hairstyles that you can rock at every shindig from now through the new year.

Sephora Hair Care
Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Coconut & Moringa Oils Flyaway Curl Control Serum
$26
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Hair Care
Herstyler Beach Curler
$50
from herstyler.com
Buy Now
Bumble and Bumble
Thickening Dryspun Finish Volume Spray
$14
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Bumble and Bumble Hair Care
Remington
T Studio Thermaluxe Pro Series Curling Wand
$39.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Remington Hair Care
Sephora Clothes and Shoes
Igk Preparty Hair Strobing Glitter Spray
$16
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Clothes and Shoes
Ulta Hair Care
Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver S1.25 Curling Iron
$129
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Hair Care
Ulta Hair Care
Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver S1.25 Curling Iron
$129
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Hair Care
R+ Co Trophy Shine Texture Spray
$29
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
Living Proof No-Frizz Nourishing Oil
$38
from saksfifthavenue.com
Buy Now
Dorothy Perkins Black Embellished Headband
$28
from us.dorothyperkins.com
Buy Now
Sachajuan
Shine Serum
$33
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sachajuan Hair Care
Yara Shahidi
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
Eva Longoria
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
Kiernan Shipka
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
Janelle Monáe
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
Kate Middleton
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
Aluna Francis
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
Zendaya
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
​Julianne Hough
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
Dita Von Teese
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
Kara McCullough
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
Janet Montgomery
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
11
more images
