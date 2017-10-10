 Skip Nav
This 1 Vintage Hairstyle Just Saw a 600 Percent Increase in Pinterest Searches

Like fine wine (but unlike mascara), some vintage looks just get better with age. Exhibit A? Curtain bangs, which, according to Glamour, are being searched on Pinterest 600 percent more than usual this Fall.

The look, which brings to mind OG cool girls and beauty icons like Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin, is definitely not new, but it is having a moment. Perhaps in the spirit of wanting to switch things up for Autumn, it seems like everyone on Instagram is debuting new fringe. After scrolling through the pictures, it's hard not to consider calling your stylist, grow-out period be darned!

Ahead, find beauty inspiration via this comeback look.

