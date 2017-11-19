Demi Lovato Long Hair at the 2017 American Music Awards
Demi Lovato's Extra, Extralong Hair Will Make You Never Want to Cut Yours Ever Again
Go ahead and cancel your Winter haircut, because Demi Lovato's look at the 2017 American Music Awards will make you rethink getting a lob. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer showed up to the Microsoft Theater in LA on Nov. 19 serving some serious Morticia Addams vibes, and we are straight-up cheering for it.
Demi's soft, vintage waves finished off the totally dreamy, down-to-there length of her strands. Demi, if you're reading this, we beg of you: let us know what supplements you're taking (or, at least, what kind of crazy-realistic extensions you use)!
Go ahead and take a gander at Demi's positively majestic hair, seen from every glorious angle imaginable, ahead.
