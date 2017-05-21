Dinosaur Nail Art Ideas
15 Dinosaur Nail Art Ideas That Are Prehistoric Perfection
Many artists look to the past for inspiration, but for manicure masterpieces, some polish Picassos are looking way back: to the prehistoric era, and to dinosaurs in particular. The designs range from hyperrealistic to cutely cartoonish, but all are fun, fabulous, and perfect for a nail art aficionado who's a kid at heart. Read on to see some of our favorite dino-detailed digits from Instagram.