Prepare to Lose All Self-Control When You See These 28 Disney Beauty Gifts

Want to see the two greatest things in the world combined together? Well get ready to shop through plenty of Disney beauty products, because we found the very best options. Right in time for the holidays, brands are releasing tons of magical items that Disney-lovers will flip for. If you're looking for present ideas, then treat your BFF, sibling, or coworker to one of these fun products. Maybe get yourself a few goodies, too. Sit back, and get ready to enjoy all the wonderful lip glosses, eye-shadow palettes, hair brushes, cosmetic bags, and more. You just might need to buy every single thing!

Asos Face Masks
Beauty Extras Disney Minnie Sheet Mask
$6
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Face Masks
LORAC
Disney's Beauty and the Beast Lipstick Collection by
$36
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more LORAC Lipstick
Kohl's Lip Products
Lip Smackers Disney's Tsum Tsum Frozen Olaf Lip Smacker
$7
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Lip Products
Disney
Sleeping Beauty & Maleficent Cosmetic Case - Danielle Nicole
$38.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Makeup & Travel Bags
Disney Minnie Headband
$8
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
Disney
Good Vs Evil Kit Good
$7.99 $3.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Disney Eye Makeup
boohoo
Disney Beauty And The Beast Lip Balm Duo
$14
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Lip Products
Disney
Ariel Icons Compact Mirror Fairytale Designer Collection
$16.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Beauty Mirrors
Kiehl's
Women's Disney x Glow-Getters Set
$74
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Beauty Products
boohoo
Never Grow Up Disney Lip Gloss Set
$9
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Lip Gloss
Tangle Teezer
Disney Princess Original Brush
$13.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Tangle Teezer Brushes & Combs
Walgreens Lip Products
Lip Smacker Party Pack Lip Balm Assorted
$9.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Lip Products
Asos Lip Products
Beauty Extras Bambi Lip Balm Duo
$9.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Lip Products
Mally Beauty Mally Disney's Frozen 7-piece Collection
$50
from qvc.com
Buy Now
Disney
Snow White 3-Piece Cosmetic Case Set - Danielle Nicole
$48.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Makeup & Travel Bags
Kiehl's
Disney x Special-Edition Lip Balm Giftables
$22
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Lip Products
boohoo
Disney Beauty And The Beast Rose Dome Gift Set
$23
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Beauty Products
Walgreens Lip Products
Lip Smacker Tsum Tsum - Maleficient Blackberry Magic
$4.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Lip Products
Kiehl's
Women's Disney x Grapefruit Body Duo
$24
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Body Cleansers
Disney
Frozen By For Women.
$16.99
from Bluefly
Buy Now See more Disney Fragrances
Kiehl's
Special Edition Disney X Crème de Corps Grapefruit Whipped Body Butter, 8.0 oz./ 237 mL
$38
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Body Lotions & Creams
Kohl's Lip Products
Lip Smackers Disney's Tsum Tsum The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Lip Smacker
$7
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Lip Products
LORAC
Disney's Beauty and the Beast PRO Eyeshadow Palette by
$48
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more LORAC Eye Shadow
Disney
Disney's Tsum Tsum Hair Brush
$12
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Disney Brushes & Combs
Disney
Disney's Minnie Mouse Tsum Tsum Lip Smacker
$7
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Disney Lip Products
Disney
Gus and Suzy Cosmetic Case - Cinderella - Danielle Nicole
$48.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Makeup & Travel Bags
Asos Body Cleansers
Beauty Extras Bambi Bath Fizzer 4 Piece Set
$13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Body Cleansers
Disney
Belle 3-Piece Cosmetic Case Set - Danielle Nicole
$49.95
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Makeup & Travel Bags
