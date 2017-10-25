Disney Princesses Reimagined For Halloween Will Give You Nightmares

When we think of Disney princesses, we imagine lots of twirling skirts and singing birds — not blood and gore. But in honor of Halloween, makeup artist Shonagh Scott turned five of your favorite girls into the victims of horrible (and magical) accidents. She unveiled the creations on her Instagram account, and they are pure nightmare fuel. That said, if you're more into the creepy side of Halloween than the candy, you're about to get majorly inspired. Read on, then check out our tutorial on how to transform into zombie Jasmine!