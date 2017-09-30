 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
OGX
This Winter, Kandee Johnson Wants to Douse Your Hair in Candy Gumdrops
Beyoncé Knowles
Beyoncé Just Got the Tiny Tattoo of Your DREAMS!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Vitiligo Dolls Now Exist, Because Barbie Isn't For Everyone

Sorry, Barbie, there's a new doll in town! Kay Black, the artist behind Kay Customz, has handmade customized dolls with vitiligo to bring diversity into children's lives. For children with the skin pigmentation condition, these dolls are an incredible way to boost self-esteem and remind them that they are beautiful.

While the beauty industry has made many changes to celebrate diversity, these dolls can teach children to celebrate differences at a young age. Black paints porcelain dolls with unique patterns to represent real women with the skin condition, and she was reportedly inspired by Winnie Harlow, who has vitiligo. The Canadian model was discovered as a contestant on America's Next Top Model in 2014 and has since shaken up the industry. She's never let her condition stop her from following her dreams, and these dolls can teach children to do the same.

Read on to see photos of the beautiful dolls.

Related
10 Inspiring Bloggers Who Redefine Society's Beauty Standards

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
VitiligoBeauty DiversityBeauty Trends
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
40+ Photos That Prove Fenty Trophy Wife Glitters Like Gold On Different Skin Tones
by Aimee Simeon
Fall Fragrance Trends 2017
Beauty Tips
by Wendy Gould
Best Inspiring Beauty Bloggers 2017
Beauty Trends
10 Inspiring Bloggers Who Redefine Society's Beauty Standards
by Sarah Siegel
American Horror Story: Cult Beehive Makeup Tutorial
Makeup Tutorials
It's Clear Why This American Horror Story Makeup Look Is Getting So Much Buzz
by Brinton Parker
Essence Lash Princess Mascara Review | $5 Reddit Mascara
Beauty Products Review
After Using This $5 Reddit-Famous Mascara, I Didn't Recognize Myself
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds