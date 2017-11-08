 Skip Nav
Double Lashes Are a Thing, So It's Easier Not to See the Haters

A post shared by ALEXA LINK (@alexalink) on

Why use one pair of false lashes when you can use two sets at the same time? Alex Link, creative eye makeup genius whome you might remember started the carved brow trend, has figured out how to use two sets of lashes in a pretty damn cool way. As one commenter who's definitely on our level suggested, "four lashes instead of two makes it easier not to see the haters." Now it all makes sense. Another commenter expressed their undying love for the look, admitting "I just choked this is perfect."

Alex used the sold-out Kat Von D Pastel Goth Palette, Sigma Beauty Standout Peacock Gel Liner, Sugarpill Sinnocent ($7) and Saint lashes ($7) to create the standout look.

It's perhaps not an ideal Thanksgiving dinner with your family look, but definitely one to get for the 'gram.

