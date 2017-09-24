10 Drag Queen Makeup Looks You Better Work This Halloween

Every damn day, drag queens serve us with undeniably fabulous makeup looks that leave us screaming "YES!" at our Instagram feed. So it makes sense that drag Halloween makeup would truly be a thing of (fierce) beauty.

From American Horror Story to Vincent van Gogh, literally any costume can be tszujed up with a little extra makeup. Even your lazy cat costume can be elevated by some strategically sweeping lipstick.

So if you're in the market to give good face this Halloween, let these 10 extra looks be your inspiration on Oct. 31. And if you don't have a Drag Race-esque glam squad, don't fret. We went ahead and pulled the key product for every costume, so all you have to do is worry about mastering how to vogue on the Halloween party dance floor.