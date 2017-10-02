This Otherworldly Mermaid Makeup Tutorial Is as Sinister as It Is Sexy

 Skip Nav
Mermaids have taken over the beauty world, but they're not the fresh-faced ocean dwellers of your youth. Instead of sweet Ariel, we're seeing seductive sea sirens glammed up with pearls, glitter, and smoky eyes. And you better believe we're planning on re-creating their sultry style come Halloween.

Just in time to start practicing for the big holiday, Anastasia Beverly Hills has provided us with a completely new take on the mermaid beauty look. It's one part sinister, one part sexy, and 100 percent extraordinary. (We plan on copying this DIY just because it gives us the opportunity to rock our beloved Moonchild Glow Kit.) Watch, and don't be surprised if you feel shivers go down your spine as you see the transformation come to life!

Anastasia Beverly HillsHalloween BeautyDIY BeautyMakeup TutorialsHalloweenMakeup
