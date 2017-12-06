 Skip Nav
Rejoice! Drybar Launched a Candle That Smells as Good as Its Signature Products

Drybar Candle Review

One of my favorite things about Drybar, besides getting a scalp massage for 10 glorious minutes, is the smell when you walk in. The fragrance can be described as that of Triple Sec — which is the brand's signature dry shampoo, texturizing, and hairspray. The notes are distinctive: coconut, vanilla, and amber create a scent that you can recognize from a mile away; I can identify the product on anyone, anywhere.

That said, it is a love it or hate it fragrance. I personally love it, even though I'm not a huge vanilla fan. So if you're not into sweeter notes, you probably have a visceral reaction to it. But when you love it, you live for it. You want to bottle it up and use it anytime you can! I'd take it as an actual fragrance, a room spray, or a candle — and luckily, the latter has finally been realized.

Drybar's The Scent of Drybar first-ever candle ($45) is that of Triple Sec, and it's fragrant enough that you don't even need to light it to smell it. It leaves a beautiful scent wherever you put it, and when lit, it fills up several rooms. The scent is called Triple Sec 01, so I have a feeling there will be several iterations of "the scent of Drybar," especially if Triple Sec isn't your thing. I'd say if you love Capri Blue's Volcano candle, then you'll love this one, too. (Even if you've never stepped foot in a Drybar!)

