Get a Storage Unit, Because E.L.F. Is Launching a New Product Every Day This September

Your September belongs to E.L.F. Cosmetics, because the affordable brand just revealed that it's dropping a new product for every day of Fall's first month. Yup, by the end of September, your vanity will be so full of drugstore beauty goodness that you'll probably need to invest in a storage unit (or vacation home!) just to hold it all.

We're not entirely sure what prompted E.L.F.'s 30 Days of New New, but hey, we're not complaining. It's not as if the brand has been slacking in its recent releases. On Aug. 8, E.L.F. dropped its hotly anticipated Mad for Matte Holy Smokes Palette. Later that month, the brand's website was updated with a whole arsenal of products like these Color Correcting Pens, ($6) and seven new brushes that all cost under $5.

When the promotion begins, we'll keep this post updated daily, so be sure to feast your eyes on all the $1, $5, and $10 makeup you can dream of. Of course, the best part of this all of this is that E.L.F. Cosmetics' prices are so low that if you did buy something every day, the cost probably wouldn't even equal a prestige brand splurge. So we guess "Christmas in July" is officially over — September is the new December.

If you can't wait to shop, read on for more E.L.F. newness.


Shimmer Highlighting Powder ($6)
Shimmer Lip Shade Shifter ($5)
Mad for Matte Eyeshadow Palette ($10)
