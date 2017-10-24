This Trippy Eyeball Optical Illusion Makeup Tutorial Will Make You Dizzy For Days

Of all the creepy Halloween makeup tutorials on the internet, this one is officially a contender for the most mesmerizing. Beauty vlogger Roxi, aka Roxxsaurus, shared a tutorial for an optical illusion look that makes it seem as if she has four pairs of eyes, two noses, and two sets of lips. Watching it will truly make you dizzy!

Using only a few basic makeup staples like brown eyeliner, brown eye shadow, white and black eyeliner, and blue liner for the irises of her eyes, Roxi totally transforms her face to create the most realistic-looking, eery face covered in eyeballs. She creates the look with her own eye shape and color as the inspiration, but you could re-create it to match your own eyes, too.

Roxi is known for sharing tons of Halloween makeup tutorials with her two million YouTube subscribers, like a skull with peeling skin tutorial and a "queen of the dead" tutorial, but we can confidently say this optical illusion is the best one yet. Peep a preview of the look below, and watch the full video for yourself above. If you're brave enough to try it, it makes for the perfect last-minute look, no Halloween costume required!