10 Fall Beauty Mistakes You're Probably Making — and How to Fix Them

Before you sulk in the sadness that comes with summertime coming to a close, get psyched for the Fall beauty magic that awaits. Just as you'll be swapping your frosé for pumpkin spice everything, it's time to take a good look at your beauty routine and consider some freshening up for the season.

We all make mistakes (OK, well, most of us do from time to time, at least), so here are 10 Fall beauty no-nos you might be guilty of right this very minute. Plus, we explain how to fix them so that you embrace the season in style.