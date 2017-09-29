 Skip Nav
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
Don't Freak Out Or Anything, but Too Faced Unicorn Tears Melted Latex Is HERE!
These 8 Nourishing Cleansers Are Exactly What Your Face Needs This Fall
These Are Fall's 10 Hottest Brunette Hues, According to Hair Pros

From rich chestnut to smoky chocolate, there's a whole range of hair color options for those who prefer brunette looks. Whether you're interested in a slight change or something drastic, you're bound to find inspiration from a bevy of brown-haired celebrities.

To help highlight the hottest dark hair shades of the moment and determine which color works best for your complexion, we consulted a few celebrity hair pros. Not only did they dish on current trends, but they also detailed how to achieve these colors so that your stylist can more easily re-create the look — just for you!

Bronde Embers
Copper Hues
Smoky Chocolate
Cocoa on Cocoa
Caramel Swirl
Dark Roast
Honeyed Brunette
Golden Sombré
Ash Brown Ombré
Rich Chestnut
