These Are Fall's 10 Hottest Brunette Hues, According to Hair Pros

From rich chestnut to smoky chocolate, there's a whole range of hair color options for those who prefer brunette looks. Whether you're interested in a slight change or something drastic, you're bound to find inspiration from a bevy of brown-haired celebrities.

To help highlight the hottest dark hair shades of the moment and determine which color works best for your complexion, we consulted a few celebrity hair pros. Not only did they dish on current trends, but they also detailed how to achieve these colors so that your stylist can more easily re-create the look — just for you!