They're Here! 13 Brand-New, Editor-Approved Nail Polishes For Fall

Fall is such a fun time for a fresh manicure, and big cosmetics brands have just released their brand-new Autumn hues! We're giving you a look at the hottest lacquers of the season with colors that range from deep, vampy burgundy to sparkly rose gold. And since these picks are just hitting shelves, you'll have attention-getting nails before anybody else. Take a look at these gorgeous shades from OPI, China Glaze, Deborah Lippmann, Butter London, Orly, Sall Hansen, JINsoon, and Tom Ford. Your bank account is about to get a tad emptier. With this many options, you might need to get a mani once a week!