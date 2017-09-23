10 Wedding Hair and Makeup Ideas For the Rustic Fall Bride

As soon as the engagement ring goes on the finger, there are real decisions to be made. The first question you must answer: Summer or Fall wedding? If you've chosen to plan your nuptials in the cooler months, it will influence everything from your venue to your dress and even your beauty look. The brisk weather means you can get away with more daring hair and makeup. A vampy lipstick is definitely appropriate for November nuptials. You can also pull off a head full of curls without the humidity ruining it all. Discover more Fall beauty ideas from real brides as you keep reading.